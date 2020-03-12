All apartments in Royal Oak
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue

Location

4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2175 · Avail. now

$2,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Two newly tiled baths - one on the main level, one in the basement. New plumbing and electrical fixtures throughout the house. Finished basement. 2.5 car detached garage. Large backyard. No smokers. Good credit required. Minimum 12 month lease. Pets negotiable with pet fee. Landlord's lease and application required. Agent related to owner.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4503-sedgemoor-ave-royal-oak-mi-48073-usa/210e2d54-90b8-4ed4-8c54-b1bdd22c7cce

(RLNE5855993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue have any available units?
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue have?
Some of 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue have a pool?
No, 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 Sedgemoor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
