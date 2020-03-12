4503 Sedgemoor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Two newly tiled baths - one on the main level, one in the basement. New plumbing and electrical fixtures throughout the house. Finished basement. 2.5 car detached garage. Large backyard. No smokers. Good credit required. Minimum 12 month lease. Pets negotiable with pet fee. Landlord's lease and application required. Agent related to owner.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4503-sedgemoor-ave-royal-oak-mi-48073-usa/210e2d54-90b8-4ed4-8c54-b1bdd22c7cce



