414 CATALPA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Spacious lower level flat w/ FIREPLACE & hardwood floor in prime Royal Oak location! Very well maintained unit w/ a great layout features two large bedrooms, kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & DISHWASHER. Large dining area that opens to kitchen and living room. Newer vinyl windows, CENTRAL AIR and high efficiency furnace. Access to 1/2 of detached garage. Large common basement space with shared access to washer and dryer. Plenty of on street parking is also available in addition to garage parking. MINIMUM OF 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. ***NO LOCK BOX BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OWNER OR LISTING AGENT WILL BE PRESENT FOR ALL SHOWINGS TO ALLOW ACCESS***NO MORE THAN TWO TENANTS TO OCCUPY PROPERTY***SINGLE OCCUPANT DISCOUNT IS OFFERED AT $1300 PER MONTH***PLEASE SUBMIT ATTACHED APPLICATION***OWNER WILL RUN CREDIT REPORT & BACKGROUND CHECK**WATER & LAWN MAINTENANCE/SNOW REMOVAL ARE INCLUDED IN RENT. 1.5 month deposit,1st month rent $300 cleaning fee to move in.