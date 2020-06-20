All apartments in Royal Oak
414 CATALPA Drive

414 Catalpa Drive · (248) 687-2900
Location

414 Catalpa Drive, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious lower level flat w/ FIREPLACE & hardwood floor in prime Royal Oak location! Very well maintained unit w/ a great layout features two large bedrooms, kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & DISHWASHER. Large dining area that opens to kitchen and living room. Newer vinyl windows, CENTRAL AIR and high efficiency furnace. Access to 1/2 of detached garage. Large common basement space with shared access to washer and dryer. Plenty of on street parking is also available in addition to garage parking. MINIMUM OF 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. ***NO LOCK BOX BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OWNER OR LISTING AGENT WILL BE PRESENT FOR ALL SHOWINGS TO ALLOW ACCESS***NO MORE THAN TWO TENANTS TO OCCUPY PROPERTY***SINGLE OCCUPANT DISCOUNT IS OFFERED AT $1300 PER MONTH***PLEASE SUBMIT ATTACHED APPLICATION***OWNER WILL RUN CREDIT REPORT & BACKGROUND CHECK**WATER & LAWN MAINTENANCE/SNOW REMOVAL ARE INCLUDED IN RENT. 1.5 month deposit,1st month rent $300 cleaning fee to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 CATALPA Drive have any available units?
414 CATALPA Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 CATALPA Drive have?
Some of 414 CATALPA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 CATALPA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 CATALPA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 CATALPA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 414 CATALPA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 414 CATALPA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 414 CATALPA Drive does offer parking.
Does 414 CATALPA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 CATALPA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 CATALPA Drive have a pool?
No, 414 CATALPA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 414 CATALPA Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 CATALPA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 CATALPA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 CATALPA Drive has units with dishwashers.
