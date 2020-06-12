350 N Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

This is prime real estate WOW! Located in downtown Royal Oak, close to all of the action, this unit has recently been updated and is in pristine condition! Floor to ceiling windows and gorgeous views from the 8th floor private balcony. Open concept with new kitchen (shaker soft close cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and Grecian marble back splash). Over sized granite island with seating for four. Fresh paint and brand new wood floors throughout. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with deep tub, double sinks and removable shower head. Second bedroom with full bath features glass walk in shower and granite counters. Includes state of the art fitness center, temperature controlled parking garage and personal storage unit. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. $2550 rent, 3825.00 SD, $200 clean and $100 prep fee due at signing = $6675.00). Must submit paperwork required by Association which includes their fee for processing