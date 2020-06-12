All apartments in Royal Oak
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
This is prime real estate WOW! Located in downtown Royal Oak, close to all of the action, this unit has recently been updated and is in pristine condition! Floor to ceiling windows and gorgeous views from the 8th floor private balcony. Open concept with new kitchen (shaker soft close cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and Grecian marble back splash). Over sized granite island with seating for four. Fresh paint and brand new wood floors throughout. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with deep tub, double sinks and removable shower head. Second bedroom with full bath features glass walk in shower and granite counters. Includes state of the art fitness center, temperature controlled parking garage and personal storage unit. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. $2550 rent, 3825.00 SD, $200 clean and $100 prep fee due at signing = $6675.00). Must submit paperwork required by Association which includes their fee for processing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 N Main Street have any available units?
350 N Main Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 N Main Street have?
Some of 350 N Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 N Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 N Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 N Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 N Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 350 N Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 N Main Street does offer parking.
Does 350 N Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 N Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 N Main Street have a pool?
No, 350 N Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 N Main Street have accessible units?
No, 350 N Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 N Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 N Main Street has units with dishwashers.
