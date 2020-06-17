333 E Parent Avenue

Amenities

Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft. ceilings, granite counter tops thru-out w/euro-style cabinets in the open kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Contemporary Master bath has double sinks, European glass shower doors, industrial sliding track doors, exposed brick and Argon filled E insulated large windows providing an abundance of natural light This class A building also includes intercom system with remote entry to connect with guests in the lobby. This 2nd floor unit features a private 20ft x 20ft terrace, amazing for entertaining 3 seasons out of the year. All this conveniently located within 20 minutes to almost anywhere in metro Detroit, with easy access to interstates I-75 & 696. Plenty of parking spaces in the large private parking lot or garage spaces available at $150/month or a carport option at $75/month. Available April 1st.