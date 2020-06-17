All apartments in Royal Oak
Royal Oak, MI
333 E Parent Avenue
333 E Parent Avenue

333 East Parent Avenue · (248) 548-5959
Royal Oak
Location

333 East Parent Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft. ceilings, granite counter tops thru-out w/euro-style cabinets in the open kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Contemporary Master bath has double sinks, European glass shower doors, industrial sliding track doors, exposed brick and Argon filled E insulated large windows providing an abundance of natural light This class A building also includes intercom system with remote entry to connect with guests in the lobby. This 2nd floor unit features a private 20ft x 20ft terrace, amazing for entertaining 3 seasons out of the year. All this conveniently located within 20 minutes to almost anywhere in metro Detroit, with easy access to interstates I-75 & 696. Plenty of parking spaces in the large private parking lot or garage spaces available at $150/month or a carport option at $75/month. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E Parent Avenue have any available units?
333 E Parent Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 E Parent Avenue have?
Some of 333 E Parent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E Parent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 E Parent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E Parent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 E Parent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 333 E Parent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 E Parent Avenue does offer parking.
Does 333 E Parent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 E Parent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E Parent Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 E Parent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 E Parent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 E Parent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E Parent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 E Parent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
