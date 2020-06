Amenities

Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms on main level and a fourth bedroom/den in finished basement with attached full bath. Fenced in yard with 1 1/2 car garage. Landlord's lease and application required. One year minimum lease. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Good credit required. $250 non-refundable cleaning fee. Agent related to owner.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3329-ravena-ave-royal-oak-mi-48073-usa/68cb8005-f175-4b0e-8f70-c57d5bd0e1cd



