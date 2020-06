301 PARK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

THIS MODERN BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APT (1 STORY UP) IS ONE BLOCK FROM DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO DETROIT. NEWLY UPDATED WHICH INCLUDE ...KITCHEN W/ CABS, SUPER GRANITE COUNTERS, APPLIANCES AND REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLRS THROUGHOUT ALSO BATH UPDATED W/ MARBLE FLOOR , FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, 2 BEDROOMS & LIVING RM ALSO W/ REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLRS, PRIVATE ENTRY AND PARKING IN REAR AND FREE STREET PARKING ALSO...IF THAT WASN'T ENOUGH IT'S ALSO COMPLETELY FURNISHED W/ SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE AT A DIFFERENT RATE! DEFINITELY A MUST SEE AND TURN KEY READY!

PLEASE NO SMOKING NO PETS

NOTE:AGENT RELATED TO OWNER