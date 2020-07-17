300 Baker St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak! Imagine enjoying all that the town has to offer! Quiet street just a mile from I-696 close to Woodward and 11 Mile. Easy access to everything you need. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Royal Oak. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and covered front porch. Renter pays gas, electric and water. Super efficient hot water baseboard heat. Is pet friendly, depending on the pet. Huge wooded & deep fenced lot with firepit and shed. 2 car parking in driveway. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $2,475 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jim via text at 248.703.1910 to learn more.