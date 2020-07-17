All apartments in Royal Oak
300 Baker St

300 Baker Street · (248) 703-1910
Location

300 Baker Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak! Imagine enjoying all that the town has to offer! Quiet street just a mile from I-696 close to Woodward and 11 Mile. Easy access to everything you need. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Royal Oak. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and covered front porch. Renter pays gas, electric and water. Super efficient hot water baseboard heat. Is pet friendly, depending on the pet. Huge wooded & deep fenced lot with firepit and shed. 2 car parking in driveway. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $2,475 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jim via text at 248.703.1910 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Baker St have any available units?
300 Baker St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Baker St have?
Some of 300 Baker St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Baker St currently offering any rent specials?
300 Baker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Baker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Baker St is pet friendly.
Does 300 Baker St offer parking?
Yes, 300 Baker St offers parking.
Does 300 Baker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Baker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Baker St have a pool?
No, 300 Baker St does not have a pool.
Does 300 Baker St have accessible units?
No, 300 Baker St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Baker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Baker St has units with dishwashers.
