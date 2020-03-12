2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70

Amenities

Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away. This beautiful end unit with extra windows has with high-end finishes including granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, quartz bathroom tops, and Luxury Vinyl Tile plank flooring throughout. The open concept kitchen-dining-living area w/electric fireplace and 9' foot high ceilings is perfect to entertain. Large second floor balcony. Both beds have own spacious, en-suite bath and walk in closet! Washer/dryer conveniently situated on same level as bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage keeps your car protected from the elements. Impeccably clean and just waiting to move in and unpack! Photos were taken before recent a installation of sidewalks and other landscaping. Tenant responsible for electric and gas utilities only. Sorry, no pets. $40/person rental application fee. 12 month minimum lease.