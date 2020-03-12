All apartments in Royal Oak
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:46 PM

2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70

2500 Normandy Rd · (248) 835-4644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1499 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away. This beautiful end unit with extra windows has with high-end finishes including granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, quartz bathroom tops, and Luxury Vinyl Tile plank flooring throughout. The open concept kitchen-dining-living area w/electric fireplace and 9' foot high ceilings is perfect to entertain. Large second floor balcony. Both beds have own spacious, en-suite bath and walk in closet! Washer/dryer conveniently situated on same level as bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage keeps your car protected from the elements. Impeccably clean and just waiting to move in and unpack! Photos were taken before recent a installation of sidewalks and other landscaping. Tenant responsible for electric and gas utilities only. Sorry, no pets. $40/person rental application fee. 12 month minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 have any available units?
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 have?
Some of 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 does offer parking.
Does 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 have a pool?
No, 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 have accessible units?
No, 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70 has units with dishwashers.
