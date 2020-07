Amenities

This Royal Oak bungalow features 3 bedrooms. Finished basement with half bath and wet bar. Updated kitchen. Central air. Newer roof. Updated windows. Updated electric. Updated plumbing. Doorwall to pergola in back. Fenced yard. Shed. Hardwood floors thru-out. Stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave included. Two McMansions right across the street. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



