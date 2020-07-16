1927 DORCHESTER CRT

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in a 1,200 square foot condo within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. This condo offers two upper master suites, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The main living space has an open floor plan with living room and eat in kitchen with Corian counters and private access to an outdoor patio. There is also a convenient half bath on this level. Besides a one-car attached garage, there is a designated parking space as well as a few visitors' parking spaces. High ceiling basement with plenty of room for a personal gym or additional storage. Sunny, bright, clean and quiet. Current tenant leaves June 30, available for July occupancy. Rare property for Royal Oak, a must see. NO PETS ALLOWED, $75 non-refundable application fee. $300 non-refundable cleaning fee, 1.5 security deposit and first month rent all due at lease signing. Please contact leasing agent for the application. Owner is a licensed realtor.