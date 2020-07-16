All apartments in Royal Oak
Find more places like 1927 DORCHESTER CRT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Oak, MI
/
1927 DORCHESTER CRT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

1927 DORCHESTER CRT

1927 Dorchester Court · (586) 822-8086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royal Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1927 Dorchester Court, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in a 1,200 square foot condo within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. This condo offers two upper master suites, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The main living space has an open floor plan with living room and eat in kitchen with Corian counters and private access to an outdoor patio. There is also a convenient half bath on this level. Besides a one-car attached garage, there is a designated parking space as well as a few visitors' parking spaces. High ceiling basement with plenty of room for a personal gym or additional storage. Sunny, bright, clean and quiet. Current tenant leaves June 30, available for July occupancy. Rare property for Royal Oak, a must see. NO PETS ALLOWED, $75 non-refundable application fee. $300 non-refundable cleaning fee, 1.5 security deposit and first month rent all due at lease signing. Please contact leasing agent for the application. Owner is a licensed realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 DORCHESTER CRT have any available units?
1927 DORCHESTER CRT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 DORCHESTER CRT have?
Some of 1927 DORCHESTER CRT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 DORCHESTER CRT currently offering any rent specials?
1927 DORCHESTER CRT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 DORCHESTER CRT pet-friendly?
No, 1927 DORCHESTER CRT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 1927 DORCHESTER CRT offer parking?
Yes, 1927 DORCHESTER CRT offers parking.
Does 1927 DORCHESTER CRT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 DORCHESTER CRT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 DORCHESTER CRT have a pool?
No, 1927 DORCHESTER CRT does not have a pool.
Does 1927 DORCHESTER CRT have accessible units?
No, 1927 DORCHESTER CRT does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 DORCHESTER CRT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 DORCHESTER CRT has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1927 DORCHESTER CRT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms
Royal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Pet Friendly Places
Royal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity