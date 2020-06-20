1805 E 10 MILE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office. Living room is quite large for this size of home with original character and arched entries to hall and kitchen. Laundry room includes washer and dryer for convenience. Very low traffic area plus additional street parking. Front porch is nice for warm summer nights and back yard has privacy fence. Available immediately, fresh paint throughout. One month rent plus 1.5 months security deposit. Proof of income, credit report and score, landlord reference required with application. One year minimum lease required. Do not reply to any craigslist ads for this property!