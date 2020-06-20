All apartments in Royal Oak
1805 E 10 MILE Road

1805 East 10 Mile Road · (248) 288-3500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office. Living room is quite large for this size of home with original character and arched entries to hall and kitchen. Laundry room includes washer and dryer for convenience. Very low traffic area plus additional street parking. Front porch is nice for warm summer nights and back yard has privacy fence. Available immediately, fresh paint throughout. One month rent plus 1.5 months security deposit. Proof of income, credit report and score, landlord reference required with application. One year minimum lease required. Do not reply to any craigslist ads for this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 E 10 MILE Road have any available units?
1805 E 10 MILE Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 E 10 MILE Road have?
Some of 1805 E 10 MILE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 E 10 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1805 E 10 MILE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 E 10 MILE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1805 E 10 MILE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 1805 E 10 MILE Road offer parking?
No, 1805 E 10 MILE Road does not offer parking.
Does 1805 E 10 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 E 10 MILE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 E 10 MILE Road have a pool?
No, 1805 E 10 MILE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1805 E 10 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 1805 E 10 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 E 10 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 E 10 MILE Road has units with dishwashers.
