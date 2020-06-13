All apartments in Royal Oak
1401 Etowah Avenue

1401 Etowah Avenue · (734) 707-7544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Etowah Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a very well maintained and updated, 3 Br and 2 full bath cape cod home. Located within walking distance to down town Royal Oak. The home sits on a beautiful tree lined street with a deep lot. Newer stainless steel kitchen appliance, plus a microwave. Open concept kitchen and charming dining room with bay window. Main floor - Living room, dining room and 2 bedroom have very nice hardwood floors. Please note washer and dryer are also included in a lovely laundry room in basement. You will enjoy the finished basement with a full bath and so much storage. Please provide application, credit report and income verification. 1st month + 1 1/2 Month security deposit and none refundable $200 cleaning fee at closing. Occupancy to start 3/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Etowah Avenue have any available units?
1401 Etowah Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Etowah Avenue have?
Some of 1401 Etowah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Etowah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Etowah Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Etowah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Etowah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 1401 Etowah Avenue offer parking?
No, 1401 Etowah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Etowah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Etowah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Etowah Avenue have a pool?
No, 1401 Etowah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Etowah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 Etowah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Etowah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Etowah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
