1401 Etowah Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a very well maintained and updated, 3 Br and 2 full bath cape cod home. Located within walking distance to down town Royal Oak. The home sits on a beautiful tree lined street with a deep lot. Newer stainless steel kitchen appliance, plus a microwave. Open concept kitchen and charming dining room with bay window. Main floor - Living room, dining room and 2 bedroom have very nice hardwood floors. Please note washer and dryer are also included in a lovely laundry room in basement. You will enjoy the finished basement with a full bath and so much storage. Please provide application, credit report and income verification. 1st month + 1 1/2 Month security deposit and none refundable $200 cleaning fee at closing. Occupancy to start 3/1/2020