119 N Center St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

119 N Center St

119 North Center Street · (248) 809-4405
Location

119 North Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 119 N Center St · Avail. Aug 16

$1,950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
119 N Center St Available 08/16/20 Spacious home in downtown Royal Oak! - Located in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, this house is just steps from many wonderful restaurants and shops. The house features a porch, private yard, garage, and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer. All appliances are included. Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and lawn-care. Applicants must have a credit score above 650, income of 3x rent, and a good rental history. Move in cost = 1.5 Month Security Deposit + First Month Rent + $250 cleaning fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 N Center St have any available units?
119 N Center St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 N Center St have?
Some of 119 N Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 N Center St currently offering any rent specials?
119 N Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 N Center St pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 N Center St is pet friendly.
Does 119 N Center St offer parking?
Yes, 119 N Center St offers parking.
Does 119 N Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 N Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 N Center St have a pool?
No, 119 N Center St does not have a pool.
Does 119 N Center St have accessible units?
No, 119 N Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 N Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 N Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
