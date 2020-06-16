100 W 5TH Street

Amenities

Amazing custom top floor CORNER condo with views of Detroit, Royal Oak and much more! With walking distance throughout downtown, you are in the heart of it all!! This is great to entertain, relax and become your new home. Enjoy a large open entertaining space, fireplace, balcony and views to the south and west! Desk and work area included so having the additional windows and amazing views is the unique feature on this unit. Seeing in person will show you how amazing it is! Enjoy the penthouse life with high ceilings, large open living space, fitness center and secured building access. Electric blinds on west wall. Storage locker and bike storage in basement with TWO parking spots (tandem). Includes in unit washer/dryer. Heat and water included. 1.5 month security deposit, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee, move in fee required by association and credit/background fee required. NO pets allowed. NO smoking inside unit or on balcony. ***Minimum Rental Through October 2021.***