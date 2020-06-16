All apartments in Royal Oak
Find more places like 100 W 5TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Oak, MI
/
100 W 5TH Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

100 W 5TH Street

100 West 5th Street · (248) 533-4825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royal Oak
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 West 5th Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Amazing custom top floor CORNER condo with views of Detroit, Royal Oak and much more! With walking distance throughout downtown, you are in the heart of it all!! This is great to entertain, relax and become your new home. Enjoy a large open entertaining space, fireplace, balcony and views to the south and west! Desk and work area included so having the additional windows and amazing views is the unique feature on this unit. Seeing in person will show you how amazing it is! Enjoy the penthouse life with high ceilings, large open living space, fitness center and secured building access. Electric blinds on west wall. Storage locker and bike storage in basement with TWO parking spots (tandem). Includes in unit washer/dryer. Heat and water included. 1.5 month security deposit, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee, move in fee required by association and credit/background fee required. NO pets allowed. NO smoking inside unit or on balcony. ***Minimum Rental Through October 2021.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W 5TH Street have any available units?
100 W 5TH Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W 5TH Street have?
Some of 100 W 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 W 5TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 W 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 100 W 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 W 5TH Street does offer parking.
Does 100 W 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 100 W 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 W 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 100 W 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 W 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 W 5TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms
Royal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Pet Friendly Places
Royal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity