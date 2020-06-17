89 E EDSEL FORD FWY

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW: No expense has been spared by the developer to bring this gorgeous penthouse online. Steps to the Q line Amsterdam stop, Wayne state University and biomedical Research Center! Everything has been completely updated to modern building codes for ultimate comfort. These ultra energy efficient unit boast beautiful espresso maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, full tiled back splash with glass tile accents, porcelain floors in kitchen and baths, HD hickory laminate flooring. Every unit has its own tankless water heater, high efficiency heating and cooling with individual room control, in unit washer/dryer, closed cell foam insulation for whisper quiet unit and lower energy consumption. Monitored alarm with WSUPD response is included in rent as well as all snow removal, lawn maintenance for maintenance free living. Gated parking is also available. Unit also has a 150 sq ft private decks overlooking new center and the fisher building. Text for fast response.