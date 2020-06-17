All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
89 E EDSEL FORD FWY
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

89 E EDSEL FORD FWY

89 Edsel Ford Freeway · (248) 910-8826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

89 Edsel Ford Freeway, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW: No expense has been spared by the developer to bring this gorgeous penthouse online. Steps to the Q line Amsterdam stop, Wayne state University and biomedical Research Center! Everything has been completely updated to modern building codes for ultimate comfort. These ultra energy efficient unit boast beautiful espresso maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, full tiled back splash with glass tile accents, porcelain floors in kitchen and baths, HD hickory laminate flooring. Every unit has its own tankless water heater, high efficiency heating and cooling with individual room control, in unit washer/dryer, closed cell foam insulation for whisper quiet unit and lower energy consumption. Monitored alarm with WSUPD response is included in rent as well as all snow removal, lawn maintenance for maintenance free living. Gated parking is also available. Unit also has a 150 sq ft private decks overlooking new center and the fisher building. Text for fast response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY have any available units?
89 E EDSEL FORD FWY has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY have?
Some of 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY currently offering any rent specials?
89 E EDSEL FORD FWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY pet-friendly?
No, 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY offer parking?
Yes, 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY does offer parking.
Does 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY have a pool?
No, 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY does not have a pool.
Does 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY have accessible units?
No, 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY does not have accessible units.
Does 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 89 E EDSEL FORD FWY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity