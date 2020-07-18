All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 8064 Suzanne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
8064 Suzanne Avenue
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:47 AM

8064 Suzanne Avenue

8064 Suzanne Street · (734) 744-5080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8064 Suzanne Street, Detroit, MI 48234
Osborn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AWESOME 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow home with updated kitchen and bathroom, living and dining room, refinished hardwood floors with full basement. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet.

A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

Qualifications for Regular Applicants:
• 600 credit score or higher
• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments
• No utility collection accounts
• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate
• No active bankruptcy

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8064 Suzanne Avenue have any available units?
8064 Suzanne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 8064 Suzanne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8064 Suzanne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8064 Suzanne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8064 Suzanne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 8064 Suzanne Avenue offer parking?
No, 8064 Suzanne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8064 Suzanne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8064 Suzanne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8064 Suzanne Avenue have a pool?
No, 8064 Suzanne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8064 Suzanne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8064 Suzanne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8064 Suzanne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8064 Suzanne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8064 Suzanne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8064 Suzanne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8064 Suzanne Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity