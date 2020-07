Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage

Walk to DMC! Get coffee from Starbuck downstairs and get groceries from Whole Food next door. Choose from dozens of restaurants & entertainment venues. QLINE stops across from building. Super convenient location. Condo unit has secured electronic entrance and gated parking. One parking space included in rent. Open and airy living spaces with 10ft. ceilings; Hardwood floors in living room; Loft living with exposed spiral duct work; Floor to ceiling window walls; Private balconies off living room; Full size washer/dryer in unit; Ceramic tile laundry room and bathrooms; 24 hr fitness center. No pets and Non-smokers only.