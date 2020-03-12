All apartments in Detroit
24235 W. McNichols Rd. #.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

24235 W. McNichols Rd. #

24235 West Mcnichols Road · No Longer Available
Location

24235 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI 48219
The Eye

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 181991

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181991
Property Id 181991

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5790903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # have any available units?
24235 W. McNichols Rd. # doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # have?
Some of 24235 W. McNichols Rd. #'s amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # currently offering any rent specials?
24235 W. McNichols Rd. # isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # pet-friendly?
No, 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # offer parking?
No, 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # does not offer parking.
Does 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # have a pool?
No, 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # does not have a pool.
Does 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # have accessible units?
No, 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # does not have accessible units.
Does 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # have units with dishwashers?
No, 24235 W. McNichols Rd. # does not have units with dishwashers.

