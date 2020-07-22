18523 Plainview Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Completely remodeled cute home, true QUALITY & PRICE! - *IF YOU ARE INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE FIRST. AFTER YOUR APPLICATION IS APPROVED, AN IN PERSON SHOWING CAN BE SET UP*



Completed rehab property on Plainview St, Combine living & Dinning, Brand new kitchen , new carpet in bedrooms, wood floor in living area & vinyl floors in baths & kitchen.



Property is rent ready. Tenant pays all utilities & landscaping.



We accept section 8.



Our basic requirements for rental:

Recent evictions, owing previous landlords money/money judgements, most felonies/serious crimes, seriously delinquent DTE/Water/Utility bills (you need to be able to put the proper utilities in your name) may cause your application to be denied. Credit depends not necessarily on the score but on the income to bad debt ratio/or serious delinquencies as compared to accounts being paid as agreed, combined monthly income to be greater than 3 times the monthly rent (we require proof of all stated income).



RENTER DISCLAIMER ***** *



WE DO NOT TAKE CASH * MANDATORY $500 DEPOSIT TO TAKE PROPERTY OFF MARKET UPON APPROVAL. ASK FOR RECEIPT. * NO PREVIOUS EVICTION WILL BE ACCEPTED * TOTAL MOVE IN COST SECURITY DEPOSIT + FIRST MONTH. * WE ACCEPT SECTION 8.



*This property is owned and managed by CLARA ROBINSON PA. Golden Key Real Estate is the leasing agent for this property. *



