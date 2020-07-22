All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 18523 Plainview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
18523 Plainview Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

18523 Plainview Ave

18523 Plainview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18523 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI 48219
Evergreen

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Completely remodeled cute home, true QUALITY & PRICE! - *IF YOU ARE INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE FIRST. AFTER YOUR APPLICATION IS APPROVED, AN IN PERSON SHOWING CAN BE SET UP*

Completed rehab property on Plainview St, Combine living & Dinning, Brand new kitchen , new carpet in bedrooms, wood floor in living area & vinyl floors in baths & kitchen.

Property is rent ready. Tenant pays all utilities & landscaping.

We accept section 8.

Our basic requirements for rental:
Recent evictions, owing previous landlords money/money judgements, most felonies/serious crimes, seriously delinquent DTE/Water/Utility bills (you need to be able to put the proper utilities in your name) may cause your application to be denied. Credit depends not necessarily on the score but on the income to bad debt ratio/or serious delinquencies as compared to accounts being paid as agreed, combined monthly income to be greater than 3 times the monthly rent (we require proof of all stated income).

RENTER DISCLAIMER ***** *

WE DO NOT TAKE CASH * MANDATORY $500 DEPOSIT TO TAKE PROPERTY OFF MARKET UPON APPROVAL. ASK FOR RECEIPT. * NO PREVIOUS EVICTION WILL BE ACCEPTED * TOTAL MOVE IN COST SECURITY DEPOSIT + FIRST MONTH. * WE ACCEPT SECTION 8.

*This property is owned and managed by CLARA ROBINSON PA. Golden Key Real Estate is the leasing agent for this property. *

(RLNE5835616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18523 Plainview Ave have any available units?
18523 Plainview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 18523 Plainview Ave have?
Some of 18523 Plainview Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18523 Plainview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18523 Plainview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18523 Plainview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18523 Plainview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18523 Plainview Ave offer parking?
No, 18523 Plainview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18523 Plainview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18523 Plainview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18523 Plainview Ave have a pool?
No, 18523 Plainview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18523 Plainview Ave have accessible units?
No, 18523 Plainview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18523 Plainview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18523 Plainview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Westfield Apartments
16501 Greenfield Road
Detroit, MI 48235
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDetroit 2 Bedroom Apartments
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Apartments
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor