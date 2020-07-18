All apartments in Detroit
16820 Prevost Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

16820 Prevost Street

16820 Prevost Avenue · (313) 397-0127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16820 Prevost Avenue, Detroit, MI 48235
Cerveny

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3BR home with newly renovated walls, bathroom, kitchen, and a basement. 13+month lease available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.strategypropertymanagement.com or in our office at 27479 Schoolcraft Road Livonia, MI 48150. Pets are welcome, non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet. All applicants need to have a minimum credit score of 500, no evictions, no criminal history, and 3x monthly rent income. Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. Kindly contact George@prowaypm.com with all questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16820 Prevost Street have any available units?
16820 Prevost Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 16820 Prevost Street currently offering any rent specials?
16820 Prevost Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16820 Prevost Street pet-friendly?
No, 16820 Prevost Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16820 Prevost Street offer parking?
No, 16820 Prevost Street does not offer parking.
Does 16820 Prevost Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16820 Prevost Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16820 Prevost Street have a pool?
No, 16820 Prevost Street does not have a pool.
Does 16820 Prevost Street have accessible units?
No, 16820 Prevost Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16820 Prevost Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16820 Prevost Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16820 Prevost Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16820 Prevost Street does not have units with air conditioning.
