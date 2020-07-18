16820 Prevost Street

Amenities

Cute 3BR home with newly renovated walls, bathroom, kitchen, and a basement. 13+month lease available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.strategypropertymanagement.com or in our office at 27479 Schoolcraft Road Livonia, MI 48150. Pets are welcome, non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet. All applicants need to have a minimum credit score of 500, no evictions, no criminal history, and 3x monthly rent income. Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. Kindly contact George@prowaypm.com with all questions.