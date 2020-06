Amenities

gym pool bbq/grill accessible furnished

2BR-2BA available in The Yard in a 3BR-3BA apartment where one bedroom will be locked off. Both or standalone rooms are available. The unit is completely furnished with in unit laundry and is a handicap friendly unit with wider/larger spaces.



The building provides access to a pool, gym, barbecue area, is walking distance from bars/restaurants, central/south campus, IM gym and a gas station.