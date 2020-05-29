684 Peninsula Court

Amenities

Listed exclusively by Mary Jackson, KW Ann Arbor 734-995-9400. This sharp 2-bedroom Patio Floor-Plan unit at Geddes Lake Condos is available for immediate occupancy. Enjoy the updates recently made by the owner, including stylish laminate flooring in the great room, and an updated full-size bathroom! Large bedrooms with ample closets. Imagine relaxing on your patio where you can view the pond after tennis, a swim in the pool, or returning from a kayaking trip at nearby Gallup Park. You're in the highly recognized Ann Arbor Public School District, nearby U of M, and Concordia University campuses, nearby shopping & access to highways. And there are commuter busses near the entrance if you don't own a car to go in the attached garage. Income that is 3x rent and good credit. Dining Room table and chairs, sofa tables and chair included w/rent. Welcome! Showings limited to adult prospects only during the Governor's Exec orders.Wear mask while in condo. Gloves recommended too. $70/adult application fee.