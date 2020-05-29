All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:10 AM

684 Peninsula Court

684 Peninsula Court · (734) 995-9400
Location

684 Peninsula Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Glazier Way

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Listed exclusively by Mary Jackson, KW Ann Arbor 734-995-9400. This sharp 2-bedroom Patio Floor-Plan unit at Geddes Lake Condos is available for immediate occupancy. Enjoy the updates recently made by the owner, including stylish laminate flooring in the great room, and an updated full-size bathroom! Large bedrooms with ample closets. Imagine relaxing on your patio where you can view the pond after tennis, a swim in the pool, or returning from a kayaking trip at nearby Gallup Park. You're in the highly recognized Ann Arbor Public School District, nearby U of M, and Concordia University campuses, nearby shopping & access to highways. And there are commuter busses near the entrance if you don't own a car to go in the attached garage. Income that is 3x rent and good credit. Dining Room table and chairs, sofa tables and chair included w/rent. Welcome! Showings limited to adult prospects only during the Governor's Exec orders.Wear mask while in condo. Gloves recommended too. $70/adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Peninsula Court have any available units?
684 Peninsula Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Peninsula Court have?
Some of 684 Peninsula Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Peninsula Court currently offering any rent specials?
684 Peninsula Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Peninsula Court pet-friendly?
No, 684 Peninsula Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 684 Peninsula Court offer parking?
Yes, 684 Peninsula Court does offer parking.
Does 684 Peninsula Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 684 Peninsula Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Peninsula Court have a pool?
Yes, 684 Peninsula Court has a pool.
Does 684 Peninsula Court have accessible units?
No, 684 Peninsula Court does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Peninsula Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 684 Peninsula Court has units with dishwashers.
