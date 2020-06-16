All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

522 Detroit St # 1

522 Detroit St · (734) 260-7215
Location

522 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
#1 Available 08/16/20 Available Fall lease.
Kerry Town.
A place to spoil yourself. . . Picnic with a Georgia reuben and a latte on your spacious, private back deck or watch the folks filter down to the market from your lime yellow front porch swing.
Amazing Victorian gingerbread two bedroom apt. on cobblestone street, smack in the center of the most vibrant neighborhood in Ann Arbor. A few doors from Zingerman's, a block and a half to the market, a short walk downtown.

Owner's former residence, renovated to perfection, first floor apt streams with light. Intriguing architectural features, efficient and aesthetic use of space, sparsely furnished, wonderful artwork,. Natural woodwork and floors, two porch swings, large deck (a two story deck, w/private space for each apt). Basement has handsome, custom built, finished office/workspace in basement for your private use, plus laundry facilities on site, a half bath and separate storage rooms for each apartment.
This tastefully landscaped, painted lady is as convenient as you'll find to central, north, and medical campuses. A quiet neighborhood, and then with culture and everything-worth-doing in Ann Arbor right out your front door.

Visit Michiganrental.com for more information or to view similar listings. Please call Heather @ 989-220-9969 for questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3422319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Detroit St # 1 have any available units?
522 Detroit St # 1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Detroit St # 1 have?
Some of 522 Detroit St # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Detroit St # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
522 Detroit St # 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Detroit St # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Detroit St # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 522 Detroit St # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 522 Detroit St # 1 does offer parking.
Does 522 Detroit St # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Detroit St # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Detroit St # 1 have a pool?
No, 522 Detroit St # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 522 Detroit St # 1 have accessible units?
No, 522 Detroit St # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Detroit St # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Detroit St # 1 has units with dishwashers.
