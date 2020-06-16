522 Detroit St # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

#1 Available 08/16/20 Available Fall lease.

Kerry Town.

A place to spoil yourself. . . Picnic with a Georgia reuben and a latte on your spacious, private back deck or watch the folks filter down to the market from your lime yellow front porch swing.

Amazing Victorian gingerbread two bedroom apt. on cobblestone street, smack in the center of the most vibrant neighborhood in Ann Arbor. A few doors from Zingerman's, a block and a half to the market, a short walk downtown.



Owner's former residence, renovated to perfection, first floor apt streams with light. Intriguing architectural features, efficient and aesthetic use of space, sparsely furnished, wonderful artwork,. Natural woodwork and floors, two porch swings, large deck (a two story deck, w/private space for each apt). Basement has handsome, custom built, finished office/workspace in basement for your private use, plus laundry facilities on site, a half bath and separate storage rooms for each apartment.

This tastefully landscaped, painted lady is as convenient as you'll find to central, north, and medical campuses. A quiet neighborhood, and then with culture and everything-worth-doing in Ann Arbor right out your front door.



Visit Michiganrental.com for more information or to view similar listings. Please call Heather @ 989-220-9969 for questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3422319)