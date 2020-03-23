All apartments in Ann Arbor
328 Catherine

328 Catherine Street · (734) 663-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 328 Catherine · Avail. Aug 28

$5,370

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people. Main kitchen has been newly remodeled with granite counters and stainless appliances, two full baths - both updated. Large main floor living room, plus a large third floor family room. There is off street parking, a dishwasher, and laundry.

Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989

(RLNE5205235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

