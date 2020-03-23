Amenities
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people. Main kitchen has been newly remodeled with granite counters and stainless appliances, two full baths - both updated. Large main floor living room, plus a large third floor family room. There is off street parking, a dishwasher, and laundry.
Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989
(RLNE5205235)