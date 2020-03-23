Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people. Main kitchen has been newly remodeled with granite counters and stainless appliances, two full baths - both updated. Large main floor living room, plus a large third floor family room. There is off street parking, a dishwasher, and laundry.



Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989



(RLNE5205235)