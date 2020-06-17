All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

312 S 7th Street

312 South Seventh Street · (734) 821-0789
Location

312 South Seventh Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Virginia Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this gorgeous, fully renovated, large apartment on Ann Arbor's west side. Just a short walk to downtown, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has everything to offer. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, subway tile back splash. It also offers a renovated bath with large walk-in shower adorned with 3 dimensional subway tile, a high end vanity with granite counters and new flooring. The entire apartment also has new carpet. The basement affords both tenants their own laundry and separate storage area. Did we mention it has a large yard and is right next door to a park? Set up your showing today, this won't last long. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Offered by Foxway Realty, Ann Arbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 S 7th Street have any available units?
312 S 7th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 S 7th Street have?
Some of 312 S 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 S 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 S 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 S 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 312 S 7th Street offer parking?
No, 312 S 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 S 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 S 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S 7th Street have a pool?
No, 312 S 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 S 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 S 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 S 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
