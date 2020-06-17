312 S 7th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous, fully renovated, large apartment on Ann Arbor's west side. Just a short walk to downtown, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has everything to offer. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, subway tile back splash. It also offers a renovated bath with large walk-in shower adorned with 3 dimensional subway tile, a high end vanity with granite counters and new flooring. The entire apartment also has new carpet. The basement affords both tenants their own laundry and separate storage area. Did we mention it has a large yard and is right next door to a park? Set up your showing today, this won't last long. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Offered by Foxway Realty, Ann Arbor.