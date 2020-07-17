3088 Village Circle

Amenities

Exceptional value for two bedroom rental in Ann Arbor with FULL BASEMENT and ATTACHED garage. Great central locationwith easy access to highways and quick drive to both UM or EMU. This townhome style condo has appealing updatesincluding solid surface flooring throughout (with exception of stairs). Efficient u-shaped kitchen layout open to dining area with view of common space through sliding double door leading to private deck. Two ample sized bedrooms upstairs and one full, updated bath complete the second story. Laundry and powder room on first floor as you enter from attached garage. Full size basement for storage or additional living space. Walk to shopping and dining. Available immediately.Landlord pays HOA fee which includes exterior building maintenance, lawncare, snow removal, rubbish and water. A small pet may be considered with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant required to carry renter's insurance. Contact 734-323-0682 for private viewing.