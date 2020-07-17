All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 3088 Village Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
3088 Village Circle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

3088 Village Circle

3088 Village Circle · (734) 741-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3088 Village Circle, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Southeast Ann Arbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exceptional value for two bedroom rental in Ann Arbor with FULL BASEMENT and ATTACHED garage. Great central locationwith easy access to highways and quick drive to both UM or EMU. This townhome style condo has appealing updatesincluding solid surface flooring throughout (with exception of stairs). Efficient u-shaped kitchen layout open to dining area with view of common space through sliding double door leading to private deck. Two ample sized bedrooms upstairs and one full, updated bath complete the second story. Laundry and powder room on first floor as you enter from attached garage. Full size basement for storage or additional living space. Walk to shopping and dining. Available immediately.Landlord pays HOA fee which includes exterior building maintenance, lawncare, snow removal, rubbish and water. A small pet may be considered with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant required to carry renter's insurance. Contact 734-323-0682 for private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3088 Village Circle have any available units?
3088 Village Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3088 Village Circle have?
Some of 3088 Village Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3088 Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3088 Village Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3088 Village Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3088 Village Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3088 Village Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3088 Village Circle offers parking.
Does 3088 Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3088 Village Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3088 Village Circle have a pool?
No, 3088 Village Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3088 Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 3088 Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3088 Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3088 Village Circle has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3088 Village Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pools
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MI
Sterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity