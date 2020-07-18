All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 2782 S Knightsbridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
2782 S Knightsbridge
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:25 PM

2782 S Knightsbridge

2782 South Knightsbridge Court · (734) 846-8868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2782 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Plansmart

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms( furnished ) Condo on the second floor is ready to move in now. Upper level unit with deluxe kitchen, high Ceilings, Screened porch, 1 car garage, additional parking spots. Private laundry off kitchen. All appliances included, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Large master suite with space for office or exercise area. On the Ann Arbor City bus line, easy to commute between UM Medical Center and Downtown Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor School, Northside/Clague/Skyline) Gretchen'House Childcare Center and Olson Park are nearby. Rent includes water, trash removal, snow removal, association fee. Furnished with sofa, coffee table, dining set with four chairs, queen-size mattress and bed frame. No pets and non-smoking. Long-term renter preferred! Free application. Furnished rent: $1700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2782 S Knightsbridge have any available units?
2782 S Knightsbridge has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2782 S Knightsbridge have?
Some of 2782 S Knightsbridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2782 S Knightsbridge currently offering any rent specials?
2782 S Knightsbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2782 S Knightsbridge pet-friendly?
No, 2782 S Knightsbridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2782 S Knightsbridge offer parking?
Yes, 2782 S Knightsbridge offers parking.
Does 2782 S Knightsbridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2782 S Knightsbridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2782 S Knightsbridge have a pool?
No, 2782 S Knightsbridge does not have a pool.
Does 2782 S Knightsbridge have accessible units?
No, 2782 S Knightsbridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2782 S Knightsbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2782 S Knightsbridge has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2782 S Knightsbridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pools
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MI
Sterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity