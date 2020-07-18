2782 S Knightsbridge

Amenities

2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms( furnished ) Condo on the second floor is ready to move in now. Upper level unit with deluxe kitchen, high Ceilings, Screened porch, 1 car garage, additional parking spots. Private laundry off kitchen. All appliances included, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Large master suite with space for office or exercise area. On the Ann Arbor City bus line, easy to commute between UM Medical Center and Downtown Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor School, Northside/Clague/Skyline) Gretchen'House Childcare Center and Olson Park are nearby. Rent includes water, trash removal, snow removal, association fee. Furnished with sofa, coffee table, dining set with four chairs, queen-size mattress and bed frame. No pets and non-smoking. Long-term renter preferred! Free application. Furnished rent: $1700