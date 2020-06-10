All apartments in Ann Arbor
2116 Pauline Boulevard

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2116 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
South Maple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bike storage
For lease only. Great location on west side of Ann Arbor within walking distance of shops and dining and on bus line. One big bedroom with walkingin closet. Upper end unit condo with private balcony. Spacious bedroom and combined dining/living area . Newer appliances and enviable walk-in closet. Basement offers coin op laundry, private storage and room for bike storage. Community offers in-door pool, roomy clubhouse, racquetball court and gym. New floor, fresh paint, new Toilet, new light fixture. New window treatment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Pauline Boulevard have any available units?
2116 Pauline Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Pauline Boulevard have?
Some of 2116 Pauline Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Pauline Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Pauline Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Pauline Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Pauline Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2116 Pauline Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2116 Pauline Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Pauline Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Pauline Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Pauline Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2116 Pauline Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2116 Pauline Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2116 Pauline Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Pauline Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Pauline Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
