2116 Pauline Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bike storage

For lease only. Great location on west side of Ann Arbor within walking distance of shops and dining and on bus line. One big bedroom with walkingin closet. Upper end unit condo with private balcony. Spacious bedroom and combined dining/living area . Newer appliances and enviable walk-in closet. Basement offers coin op laundry, private storage and room for bike storage. Community offers in-door pool, roomy clubhouse, racquetball court and gym. New floor, fresh paint, new Toilet, new light fixture. New window treatment.