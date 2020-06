Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking lobby

Call Hody 734-223-8179 for details. Immediate occupancy! Unique opportunity to live in this sparkling newer apartment building. Secure building with elevator at entry and indoor parking. Welcoming lobby with luxurious 12 foot ceilings and convenient mailboxes. Enjoy modern ranch style living with spacious 9 foot ceilings and a private balcony off the bedroom with ample closet space. Bathroom has large, sleek shower unit. Each apartment comes with newer appliances and a convenient laundry room. Designer VP flooring in living area, tiled bathroom and kitchen. One indoor parking spot per unit, with additional indoor parking available at $125.00 per spot. Some units are barrier free. Within walking distance to North Campus and almost everything! For rental application.