Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

1605 South State Street - 1

1605 South State Street · (734) 726-0042
Location

1605 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bath unit is both spacious and delightfully bright. The common areas have room for both a sitting area and a dining area, so you'll have plenty of room to entertain guests. The kitchen hosts enough counter and storage space for any chef's needs and the bedroom is both cozy and quaint.

The location of this home is set within Lower Burns Park, a hidden gem of Ann Arbor that sets its residents up for success by harboring many local favorites such as Lucky's Market, The Produce Station, Revel and Roll, and Benny's. An effortless commute to downtown or to the freeway, you're only moments away from both work and fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 South State Street - 1 have any available units?
1605 South State Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
Is 1605 South State Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1605 South State Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 South State Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1605 South State Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1605 South State Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1605 South State Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1605 South State Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 South State Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 South State Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1605 South State Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1605 South State Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1605 South State Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 South State Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 South State Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 South State Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 South State Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
