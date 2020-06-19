1605 South State Street - 1

Amenities

This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bath unit is both spacious and delightfully bright. The common areas have room for both a sitting area and a dining area, so you'll have plenty of room to entertain guests. The kitchen hosts enough counter and storage space for any chef's needs and the bedroom is both cozy and quaint.



The location of this home is set within Lower Burns Park, a hidden gem of Ann Arbor that sets its residents up for success by harboring many local favorites such as Lucky's Market, The Produce Station, Revel and Roll, and Benny's. An effortless commute to downtown or to the freeway, you're only moments away from both work and fun.