Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

First floor duplex w/ beautiful kitchen remodeled in 2018 to studs including cherry cabinets, granite countertops w/ backsplash and tile floors 10x11. Pocket door for privacy. Living room 13x15 opens to dining room 10x15 creating great space. Wood floors throughout hallway and foyer. Two bedrooms 11x13 & 14x9 and potential third 10x11 as BR or office. Laundry and storage 6x10. Garage w/ storage unit in back. Patio 10x14. New Boiler for baseboard hot water heat. Two parking spaces included and street parking. Bus stops at end of driveway. Only a short walk to downtown from Old West Side.Immediate Occupancy