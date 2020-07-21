All apartments in Woodlawn
9 Giard Dr Unit 8
9 Giard Dr Unit 8

9 Giard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9 Giard Drive, Woodlawn, MD 21244
Chadwick Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom apartment at Queens Ridge Apartments!
Close to local shopping malls, Baltimore County schools, public transportation, and just minutes away from the Beltway

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with fresh carpet throughout
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Over 1000 square feet of living space
- Enjoy the outdoors on the balcony
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Small pets welcome with additional costs. 30 lb weight limit
- Vouchers welcome. Must still show proof of income

Available now!

(RLNE5035249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

