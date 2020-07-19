All apartments in Woodlawn
6320 CRAIGMONT RD

6320 Craigmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

6320 Craigmont Road, Woodlawn, MD 21228
Westview Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautifully maintained split level home. Fantastic open layout on main level featuring updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and backsplash. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet space, new ceiling fans and new carpet. Lower level includes a large family room area, full bathroom, office space/man cave and plenty of storage too. Large fenced-in backyard with 2 decks, perfect for entertaining. Convenient location with quick access to I-70, 695 and 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 CRAIGMONT RD have any available units?
6320 CRAIGMONT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 6320 CRAIGMONT RD have?
Some of 6320 CRAIGMONT RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 CRAIGMONT RD currently offering any rent specials?
6320 CRAIGMONT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 CRAIGMONT RD pet-friendly?
No, 6320 CRAIGMONT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 6320 CRAIGMONT RD offer parking?
Yes, 6320 CRAIGMONT RD offers parking.
Does 6320 CRAIGMONT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 CRAIGMONT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 CRAIGMONT RD have a pool?
No, 6320 CRAIGMONT RD does not have a pool.
Does 6320 CRAIGMONT RD have accessible units?
No, 6320 CRAIGMONT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 CRAIGMONT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6320 CRAIGMONT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6320 CRAIGMONT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6320 CRAIGMONT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
