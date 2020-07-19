6320 CRAIGMONT RD

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully maintained split level home. Fantastic open layout on main level featuring updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and backsplash. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet space, new ceiling fans and new carpet. Lower level includes a large family room area, full bathroom, office space/man cave and plenty of storage too. Large fenced-in backyard with 2 decks, perfect for entertaining. Convenient location with quick access to I-70, 695 and 95.