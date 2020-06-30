All apartments in Woodlawn
21 SIX NOTCHES COURT

21 Six Notches Court · No Longer Available
Location

21 Six Notches Court, Woodlawn, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fresh painted, professional cleaned brick front Catonsville town home on premium lot backing to trees! Big opening from kitchen overlooking the combo dining/living room. Stainless steel appliances, large pantry and large windows to let tons of light in. Outside deck for entertaining. Partially finish basement hosts the family room on the lower level leads out to the fully fenced yard. Perfect move-in condition! Outstanding Catonsville location. Close to shopping centers and grocery stores! Hurry to this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT have any available units?
21 SIX NOTCHES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT have?
Some of 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21 SIX NOTCHES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT offers parking.
Does 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT have a pool?
No, 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT have accessible units?
No, 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 SIX NOTCHES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

