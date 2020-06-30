21 SIX NOTCHES COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fresh painted, professional cleaned brick front Catonsville town home on premium lot backing to trees! Big opening from kitchen overlooking the combo dining/living room. Stainless steel appliances, large pantry and large windows to let tons of light in. Outside deck for entertaining. Partially finish basement hosts the family room on the lower level leads out to the fully fenced yard. Perfect move-in condition! Outstanding Catonsville location. Close to shopping centers and grocery stores! Hurry to this amazing home!