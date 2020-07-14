All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like Solaire Wheaton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
Solaire Wheaton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Solaire Wheaton

10914 Georgia Ave · (301) 264-6459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
For a limited time, receive up to $750 off select apartment homes! Must apply within 48 hours of your Virtual Tour. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,408

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 541 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,624

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solaire Wheaton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
carport
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
game room
green community
pool table
24hr maintenance
lobby
pet friendly
trash valet
As a part of Solaire Wheaton, the details of your life come together. Beginning with the quality craftsmanship of your apartment home to the conveniences of daily life, Solaire Wheaton is coordinated for you. Walkability is the core of Urban Refined Living. With a “very walkable” score, Solaire Wheaton is accessible to a variety of shopping, dining and recreation in Wheaton’s revitalized downtown. Solaire Wheaton is LEED(R) Silver Certified under the USGBC’s LEED v3 Rating System. Prior to construction, materials from the demolition of the existing structure were largely recycled and diverted from landfills. In addition, white roofing materials and 100% covered parking reduce heat island effect, while efficient plumbing fixtures and irrigation systems reduce water usage. The community’s proximity to alternative transportation and services promotes pedestrianism, and the building features preferred parking spaces for low-emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $31 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solaire Wheaton have any available units?
Solaire Wheaton has 15 units available starting at $1,388 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Solaire Wheaton have?
Some of Solaire Wheaton's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solaire Wheaton currently offering any rent specials?
Solaire Wheaton is offering the following rent specials: For a limited time, receive up to $750 off select apartment homes! Must apply within 48 hours of your Virtual Tour. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Is Solaire Wheaton pet-friendly?
Yes, Solaire Wheaton is pet friendly.
Does Solaire Wheaton offer parking?
Yes, Solaire Wheaton offers parking.
Does Solaire Wheaton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solaire Wheaton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solaire Wheaton have a pool?
Yes, Solaire Wheaton has a pool.
Does Solaire Wheaton have accessible units?
No, Solaire Wheaton does not have accessible units.
Does Solaire Wheaton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solaire Wheaton has units with dishwashers.
Does Solaire Wheaton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Solaire Wheaton has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Solaire Wheaton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity