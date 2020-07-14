Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed carport courtyard elevator fire pit game room green community pool table 24hr maintenance lobby pet friendly trash valet

As a part of Solaire Wheaton, the details of your life come together. Beginning with the quality craftsmanship of your apartment home to the conveniences of daily life, Solaire Wheaton is coordinated for you. Walkability is the core of Urban Refined Living. With a “very walkable” score, Solaire Wheaton is accessible to a variety of shopping, dining and recreation in Wheaton’s revitalized downtown. Solaire Wheaton is LEED(R) Silver Certified under the USGBC’s LEED v3 Rating System. Prior to construction, materials from the demolition of the existing structure were largely recycled and diverted from landfills. In addition, white roofing materials and 100% covered parking reduce heat island effect, while efficient plumbing fixtures and irrigation systems reduce water usage. The community’s proximity to alternative transportation and services promotes pedestrianism, and the building features preferred parking spaces for low-emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles.