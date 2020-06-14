4206 Round Hill Rd

Amenities
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.
This home has many upgrades, including cherry wood laminate floors, beautiful window coverings throughout, and newer paint. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, a lovely living area and full kitchen. Walk down to the basement to find a second kitchen area with a refrigerator and sink, 2 rooms with closets that can be used as dens, a full bathroom and laundry room. Yard is landscaped (Japanese maple tree, azaleas, hydrangeas, and lavender) and partially fenced. House is wired for Fios.
(RLNE1861054)