3918 Minden Rd

Awesome 4-Level Split in Silver Spring with 4beds & 3baths - Tons of space to spread out in this 4-level split with close to 3,000sq/ft of living space and large backyard with deck. Refinished hardwood floors lay in your formal dining & living room. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Two additional family rooms on each of the two lower levels along with 4th bed and 3rd full bath. Upper level with 3beds & 2baths.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing of your next home!



Lease Terms:



Available 10/15/2019

12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Security deposit is one months rent



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the "Apply Now" button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



