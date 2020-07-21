All apartments in Wheaton
3918 Minden Rd

3918 Minden Road · No Longer Available
Location

3918 Minden Road, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Awesome 4-Level Split in Silver Spring with 4beds & 3baths - Tons of space to spread out in this 4-level split with close to 3,000sq/ft of living space and large backyard with deck. Refinished hardwood floors lay in your formal dining & living room. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Two additional family rooms on each of the two lower levels along with 4th bed and 3rd full bath. Upper level with 3beds & 2baths.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing of your next home!

Lease Terms:

Available 10/15/2019
12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Security deposit is one months rent

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the "Apply Now" button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE3507082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Minden Rd have any available units?
3918 Minden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 3918 Minden Rd have?
Some of 3918 Minden Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 Minden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Minden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Minden Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 Minden Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3918 Minden Rd offer parking?
No, 3918 Minden Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3918 Minden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 Minden Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Minden Rd have a pool?
No, 3918 Minden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3918 Minden Rd have accessible units?
No, 3918 Minden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Minden Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 Minden Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3918 Minden Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3918 Minden Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
