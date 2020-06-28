3704 KAYSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** All utilities but the Gas in included in the rent***Fantastic two levels detached with 4 spacious bedrooms 2 full bath, Living room, Dining area, hardwood floors throughout the entire house, washer and dryer are conveniently on the first floor. ~ Recent updates include a brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets with granite countertops new hot water heater. Off-street parking for several cars. Friendly neighborhood. Great location close to shopping, transportation.~ Convenient to Connecticut Ave at Weller Rd. All fresh and clean ready to move right in. Pets allowed on a case by case. Please contact the owner directly for all showings. ~ Attention Public and Agents~ Owner and his small family currently living in the basement. This is a two-unit property and each unit has a separate Entrance. No Access to the basement from the first floor. The unit for rent has the front door and side door from the kitchen to access the property. Backyard can be shared on a case by case.