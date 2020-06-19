All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like
2891 FINDLEY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
2891 FINDLEY ROAD
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:48 AM

2891 FINDLEY ROAD

2891 Findley Road · (410) 630-7040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD 20895
North Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan. This home is practically new and offers a modern gourmet kitchen with cook top, double wall ovens, built in microwave, refrigerator, SS Appliances, Large island and granite countertops and large pantry in the kitchen. The home has wood floors throughout and 2nd floor where bedrooms are located has carpets. Washer and Dryer available in home for your laundry needs. Large bedrooms! Great Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with large custom tile shower and double bowl sinks. Add plenty of off street parking and 2 car garage. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2891 FINDLEY ROAD have any available units?
2891 FINDLEY ROAD has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2891 FINDLEY ROAD have?
Some of 2891 FINDLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2891 FINDLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2891 FINDLEY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2891 FINDLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2891 FINDLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2891 FINDLEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2891 FINDLEY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2891 FINDLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2891 FINDLEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2891 FINDLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 2891 FINDLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2891 FINDLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2891 FINDLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2891 FINDLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2891 FINDLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2891 FINDLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2891 FINDLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 BedroomsWheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Pet Friendly PlacesWheaton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College