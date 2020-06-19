2891 FINDLEY ROAD.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan. This home is practically new and offers a modern gourmet kitchen with cook top, double wall ovens, built in microwave, refrigerator, SS Appliances, Large island and granite countertops and large pantry in the kitchen. The home has wood floors throughout and 2nd floor where bedrooms are located has carpets. Washer and Dryer available in home for your laundry needs. Large bedrooms! Great Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with large custom tile shower and double bowl sinks. Add plenty of off street parking and 2 car garage. This home has it all!