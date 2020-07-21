All apartments in Wheaton
2730 Jennings Rd
2730 Jennings Rd

2730 Jennings Road · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Jennings Road, Wheaton, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, Updated, Single-Level Living in Kensington - Spacious Rambler with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom at the front of the home, and a large master suite with ensuite bath at the back of the house. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two separate living areas, lots of windows offer tons of natural light. Large fenced in backyard perfect for pets & BBQ's.

Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing today!

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Security deposit equals one months rent
Pets accepted on a case by case basis

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE5024856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Jennings Rd have any available units?
2730 Jennings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2730 Jennings Rd have?
Some of 2730 Jennings Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Jennings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Jennings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Jennings Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 Jennings Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2730 Jennings Rd offer parking?
No, 2730 Jennings Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2730 Jennings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Jennings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Jennings Rd have a pool?
No, 2730 Jennings Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Jennings Rd have accessible units?
No, 2730 Jennings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Jennings Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Jennings Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Jennings Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 Jennings Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
