2730 Jennings Rd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Spacious, Updated, Single-Level Living in Kensington - Spacious Rambler with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom at the front of the home, and a large master suite with ensuite bath at the back of the house. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two separate living areas, lots of windows offer tons of natural light. Large fenced in backyard perfect for pets & BBQ's.



Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing today!



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Tenant pays all utilities

Security deposit equals one months rent

Pets accepted on a case by case basis



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE5024856)