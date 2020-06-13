2521 HARMON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful corner lot w/fenced yard, koi pond and patios. 4 bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rancher. Well-maintained home, lots of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, bay window & fireplace. Picturesque view of yard! Finished basement with rec. room, and storage space! Carport and driveway. Koi Pond fed by natural rain water, amazing plants include: fig tree, strawberries, blueberries, 14 types of herbs and spices, close to DC, METRO, NIH, steps to local elementary school, and much more *SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED*