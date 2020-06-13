All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 2521 HARMON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
2521 HARMON ROAD
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

2521 HARMON ROAD

2521 Harmon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2521 Harmon Road, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful corner lot w/fenced yard, koi pond and patios. 4 bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rancher. Well-maintained home, lots of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, bay window & fireplace. Picturesque view of yard! Finished basement with rec. room, and storage space! Carport and driveway. Koi Pond fed by natural rain water, amazing plants include: fig tree, strawberries, blueberries, 14 types of herbs and spices, close to DC, METRO, NIH, steps to local elementary school, and much more *SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 HARMON ROAD have any available units?
2521 HARMON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2521 HARMON ROAD have?
Some of 2521 HARMON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 HARMON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2521 HARMON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 HARMON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2521 HARMON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2521 HARMON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2521 HARMON ROAD offers parking.
Does 2521 HARMON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 HARMON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 HARMON ROAD have a pool?
No, 2521 HARMON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2521 HARMON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2521 HARMON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 HARMON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 HARMON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 HARMON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 HARMON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Pet Friendly Places
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College