2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE

You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer. The entire property is available with the exception of a private upstairs suite. Each bedroom is its own suite, meaning that each occupant will have their own private bathroom! The oversized living room and basement family room is great for entertaining or simply enjoying time to yourself. This property comes fully furnished with a complete array of furniture including couches, seats, rugs, tables, beds, plates, pans, cutlery, TV's. All you need to do is walk through the front door with your clothes and you'll be ready to go. All utilities, including water, gas, electric, cable TV and internet are included in the rental price. Single Occupant Rooms Only This is a room for rent. One room has a King Bedroom at $1150/month and the other room has a queen bedroom at $1050/month. Please call with questions.