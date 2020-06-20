All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE

2338 Cobble Hill Ter · (202) 243-7700
Location

2338 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit KB · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2078 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer. The entire property is available with the exception of a private upstairs suite. Each bedroom is its own suite, meaning that each occupant will have their own private bathroom! The oversized living room and basement family room is great for entertaining or simply enjoying time to yourself. This property comes fully furnished with a complete array of furniture including couches, seats, rugs, tables, beds, plates, pans, cutlery, TV's. All you need to do is walk through the front door with your clothes and you'll be ready to go. All utilities, including water, gas, electric, cable TV and internet are included in the rental price. Single Occupant Rooms Only This is a room for rent. One room has a King Bedroom at $1150/month and the other room has a queen bedroom at $1050/month. Please call with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE have any available units?
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
