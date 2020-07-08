2208 PRICHARD ROAD

Amenities

Location is KEY. Detached 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath home is ONE block from Wheaton Metro, Safeway, Walk to Westfield Shopping Mall, Costco, AMC Movie Theater, Target, Restaurants, Starbucks and Capital Bike Shares are available a block away. The interior has all hardwood floors, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, newly remodeled bathroom, and a covered backyard porch with an extra fridge. Enjoy backyard bbqs and the convenience of living 20 minutes from the city, or hop on the metro to get wherever you need to go. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned..