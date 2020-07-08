All apartments in Wheaton
2208 PRICHARD ROAD

2208 Prichard Road · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Prichard Road, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Location is KEY. Detached 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath home is ONE block from Wheaton Metro, Safeway, Walk to Westfield Shopping Mall, Costco, AMC Movie Theater, Target, Restaurants, Starbucks and Capital Bike Shares are available a block away. The interior has all hardwood floors, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, newly remodeled bathroom, and a covered backyard porch with an extra fridge. Enjoy backyard bbqs and the convenience of living 20 minutes from the city, or hop on the metro to get wherever you need to go. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 PRICHARD ROAD have any available units?
2208 PRICHARD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2208 PRICHARD ROAD have?
Some of 2208 PRICHARD ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 PRICHARD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2208 PRICHARD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 PRICHARD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2208 PRICHARD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2208 PRICHARD ROAD offer parking?
No, 2208 PRICHARD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2208 PRICHARD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 PRICHARD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 PRICHARD ROAD have a pool?
No, 2208 PRICHARD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2208 PRICHARD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2208 PRICHARD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 PRICHARD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 PRICHARD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 PRICHARD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 PRICHARD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

