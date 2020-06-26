All apartments in Wheaton
1802 Ladd St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

1802 Ladd St

1802 Ladd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Ladd Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1802 Ladd St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful bright 4BR 2.5 BA - nice upgrades, great location! - Beautiful bright 4BR 2.5 BA home on tree-lined street. Open layout, glass sliders, screened-in porch, fenced-in backyard. Renovated kitchen with quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. Spacious liv/din area and nice table in kitchen perfect as a breakfast bar. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Hardwood floors on main level and fully finished basement with rec rom, bedroom, half bathroom and large laundry room with lots of storage. New HVAC, all new carpets and paint. Easy access to major arteries. Short walk to metro.
Beautiful patio and lovely yard with low maintenance zoysia grass in yard. Driveway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4114212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Ladd St have any available units?
1802 Ladd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 1802 Ladd St have?
Some of 1802 Ladd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Ladd St currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Ladd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Ladd St pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Ladd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 1802 Ladd St offer parking?
No, 1802 Ladd St does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Ladd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Ladd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Ladd St have a pool?
No, 1802 Ladd St does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Ladd St have accessible units?
No, 1802 Ladd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Ladd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Ladd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Ladd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1802 Ladd St has units with air conditioning.
