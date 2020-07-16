1711 ALBERTI DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Enjoy a fully furnished, historic farmhouse on a large private lot. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors and classic moldings throughout. Other features include picturesque, screened wrap around porch , raised garden beds, playset, 2nd screened porch off the back, fish pond and extensive landscaping. Full laundry set and workout space & equipment in basement. Home comes fully equipped with towels/linens, silverware/glasses/dishes, etc. Included in rent: Lawn care & monthly house cleaning, internet/TV service. Amazing location is only 1 mile to Wheaton Metro & tons of the top dining, shops, & grocery stores in the area. Available in August for a short term lease (maximum of 6 months).