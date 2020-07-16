All apartments in Wheaton
1711 ALBERTI DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

1711 ALBERTI DRIVE

1711 Alberti Drive · (301) 200-2020
Location

1711 Alberti Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Enjoy a fully furnished, historic farmhouse on a large private lot. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors and classic moldings throughout. Other features include picturesque, screened wrap around porch , raised garden beds, playset, 2nd screened porch off the back, fish pond and extensive landscaping. Full laundry set and workout space & equipment in basement. Home comes fully equipped with towels/linens, silverware/glasses/dishes, etc. Included in rent: Lawn care & monthly house cleaning, internet/TV service. Amazing location is only 1 mile to Wheaton Metro & tons of the top dining, shops, & grocery stores in the area. Available in August for a short term lease (maximum of 6 months).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE have any available units?
1711 ALBERTI DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE have?
Some of 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1711 ALBERTI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 ALBERTI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
