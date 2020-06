Amenities

parking recently renovated

RENTAL SPECIAL - 1st Month's Rent FREE!!! This beautiful property has been completely updated and ready to go for the pickiest tenant. New appliances, new cabinetry, new countertops, new backsplash, new floors, etc. You will NOT be disappointed. There is NO smoking in the home and ABSOLUTELY no pets. Please click the link to apply or copy and paste the link into your web browser. https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/107888/new