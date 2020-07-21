11706 Goodloe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a great location! Close to Beech Tree Drive, multiple jogging trails, 355, I-270, and I-495. This lovely home features an updated eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, blue tiled back splash, beautiful counter tops, modern appliances, and a private doorway from the driveway. Enjoy your coffee on the deck overlooking mature landscaping. This beautiful home also features hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout, and modern bathrooms. The bonus room in the basement is perfect for an office or workout room. Call today to schedule a showing. Pets allowed case by case *small pets only* This one will go fast, DONT MISS OUT!