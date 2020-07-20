All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 11703 Idlewood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
11703 Idlewood Rd
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

11703 Idlewood Rd

11703 Idlewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11703 Idlewood Road, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
business center
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
parking
internet access
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!

If location is what you like and location is what you need then, location is what you've just found!
This charming, separate entrance unfurnished, gem could be yours today.

Within its generous living space, you will find; a Master suite complete with a full private bathroom, a petite kitchenette, a great room for entertainment, ample storage and closet area, newly laid berber carpet throughout and freshly painted walls.

This comfy hideaway is nestled between the lovely old town feel that is known as, Wheaton, the suburbia of, Glenmont, and ever-growing city of, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Imagine walking to shopping districts near home. Having some the area's most popular restaurants just a jaunt away. How about living so close to major public transportation that most commercial plaza's, business centers, educational campuses, and recreational parks are all easily accessible from "your, location"?

RENT: includes: street side parking as available, water, gas, electric, Verizon FIOS TV, Wireless internet service and shared access to washer/dryer units located within the basement apartment. (a scheduled will be agreed upon by landlord for usage)

Homeowner/Landlord will reside upstairs in the main home.

Immediate Single occupancy available to qualified applicants only on a first come first served basis: note:A COUPLE WILL BE $200.00 EXTRA $1350.00

LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11703 Idlewood Rd have any available units?
11703 Idlewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11703 Idlewood Rd have?
Some of 11703 Idlewood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11703 Idlewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11703 Idlewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11703 Idlewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11703 Idlewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11703 Idlewood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11703 Idlewood Rd offers parking.
Does 11703 Idlewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11703 Idlewood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11703 Idlewood Rd have a pool?
No, 11703 Idlewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11703 Idlewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 11703 Idlewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11703 Idlewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11703 Idlewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11703 Idlewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11703 Idlewood Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College