11703 Idlewood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities business center parking internet access

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!



If location is what you like and location is what you need then, location is what you've just found!

This charming, separate entrance unfurnished, gem could be yours today.



Within its generous living space, you will find; a Master suite complete with a full private bathroom, a petite kitchenette, a great room for entertainment, ample storage and closet area, newly laid berber carpet throughout and freshly painted walls.



This comfy hideaway is nestled between the lovely old town feel that is known as, Wheaton, the suburbia of, Glenmont, and ever-growing city of, Silver Spring, Maryland.



Imagine walking to shopping districts near home. Having some the area's most popular restaurants just a jaunt away. How about living so close to major public transportation that most commercial plaza's, business centers, educational campuses, and recreational parks are all easily accessible from "your, location"?



RENT: includes: street side parking as available, water, gas, electric, Verizon FIOS TV, Wireless internet service and shared access to washer/dryer units located within the basement apartment. (a scheduled will be agreed upon by landlord for usage)



Homeowner/Landlord will reside upstairs in the main home.



Immediate Single occupancy available to qualified applicants only on a first come first served basis: note:A COUPLE WILL BE $200.00 EXTRA $1350.00



LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR