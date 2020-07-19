11504 Joseph Mill Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful home is move-in ready featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Enjoy gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home. Bright living room that leads in to renovated kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, stone counters, and plenty of storage space. Spacious dining room that leads to huge back deck. Master bedroom with double closets and ensuite bath featuring double sinks. Additional bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and newly renovated hall bath with gorgeous tile shower.

