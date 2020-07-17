11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER

Amenities
IMPECCABLE bright, airy and open brick front townhouse in sought after CLAIRMONT VIEW COMMUNITY! Gorgeous kitchen w/ top of the line stainless steel appliances, gas burner, 42'' CHERRY cabinets and granite counter tops. Beautiful hardwood floors cover all 3 levels. 9'+ ceilings and meticulous wainscoting in dining room and a gas fireplace in the living room. Generous sized master bedroom with large walk in closet and a super-bath with a soaking tub and a separate shower. Walk in to a sizable entry level office/formal living room and leave from a spacious two car garage. Situated across from lush greenery, creating a welcoming atmosphere. Just a few blocks to Metro, shops, parks and restaurants! Housing choice vouchers welcome. PLEASE APPLY AT https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/117068