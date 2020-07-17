All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:24 AM

11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER

11504 Clairmont View Way · (866) 677-6937
Location

11504 Clairmont View Way, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMPECCABLE bright, airy and open brick front townhouse in sought after CLAIRMONT VIEW COMMUNITY! Gorgeous kitchen w/ top of the line stainless steel appliances, gas burner, 42'' CHERRY cabinets and granite counter tops. Beautiful hardwood floors cover all 3 levels. 9'+ ceilings and meticulous wainscoting in dining room and a gas fireplace in the living room. Generous sized master bedroom with large walk in closet and a super-bath with a soaking tub and a separate shower. Walk in to a sizable entry level office/formal living room and leave from a spacious two car garage. Situated across from lush greenery, creating a welcoming atmosphere. Just a few blocks to Metro, shops, parks and restaurants! Housing choice vouchers welcome. PLEASE APPLY AT https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/117068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER have any available units?
11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER have?
Some of 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER currently offering any rent specials?
11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER pet-friendly?
No, 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER offer parking?
Yes, 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER offers parking.
Does 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER have a pool?
No, 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER does not have a pool.
Does 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER have accessible units?
No, 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER does not have accessible units.
Does 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER does not have units with air conditioning.
