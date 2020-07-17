11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IMPECCABLE bright, airy and open brick front townhouse in sought after CLAIRMONT VIEW COMMUNITY! Gorgeous kitchen w/ top of the line stainless steel appliances, gas burner, 42'' CHERRY cabinets and granite counter tops. Beautiful hardwood floors cover all 3 levels. 9'+ ceilings and meticulous wainscoting in dining room and a gas fireplace in the living room. Generous sized master bedroom with large walk in closet and a super-bath with a soaking tub and a separate shower. Walk in to a sizable entry level office/formal living room and leave from a spacious two car garage. Situated across from lush greenery, creating a welcoming atmosphere. Just a few blocks to Metro, shops, parks and restaurants! Housing choice vouchers welcome. PLEASE APPLY AT https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/117068